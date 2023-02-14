Blood drives set in Roscoe, South Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two mobile blood drives will be held in Roscoe and South Beloit as the Rock River Valley Blood Center seeks to replenish the local blood supply.A blood drive will be held from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Roscoe VFW, 11385 Second St., Roscoe.Another blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Road, South Beloit. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, please visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Pinnon Meats plans a third location in Beloit Rockford teen accused of shooting death Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Town of Beloit fire official shares his story about PTSD to help others Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime