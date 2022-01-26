Blood drives set in northern Illinois Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 26, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be two upcoming opportunities for area residents to donate blood in northern Illinois.A blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.Another blood drive will be held from 2 - 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Rockton American Legion Hall, 221 W. Main St., Rockton.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Northpointe Health And Wellness Campus Rockton Roscoe Blood Drives Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school district official to resign Beloit woman charged in stabbing incident Beloit man accused of ninth OWI offense Beloit police give update on BMHS fight Welders Supply Co. buys old Cub Foods building Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime