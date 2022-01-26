There will be two upcoming opportunities for area residents to donate blood in northern Illinois.

A blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.

Another blood drive will be held from 2 - 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Rockton American Legion Hall, 221 W. Main St., Rockton.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.