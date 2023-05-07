hot Blood drives set in Beloit next week Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT — Two mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center will be held in Beloit next week.The first mobile blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on May 16 at the Bucciferro Family McDonald’s restaurant parking lot at 45 State St.The second blood drive will be held from noon — 6 p.m. May 17 in the parking lot of the Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive, in Riverside Park.Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent.For more information, visit the website at rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Beloit School Board vote fails to rescind middle school closures Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime