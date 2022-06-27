BELOIT - Area residents will be offered the opportunity to donate blood to help others during two upcoming mobile blood drives in the Stateline Area.

The first blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on July 15 at Northpointe Health and Wellness Campus, 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.

The second blood drive is scheduled for noon - 6 p.m. July 20 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center, which provides blood and blood products to many of the area hospitals and medical facilities.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors must be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.

