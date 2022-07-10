The American Red Cross will held several blood drives in Rock County in July.

Blood drives will be held in the following places.

BELOIT—Noon—5 p.m. on July 19 at the Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road.

EVANSVILLE— 11 a.m. —5 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St.

JANESVILLE— 9 a.m.—2 p.m. July 14 at St. John Vianney, 1250 E. Racine St.

- 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m.—July 18 at the Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St.

- 10:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m. July 25 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.

- 1—6 p.m. July 26 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.

MILTON—11 a.m.—4 p.m. July 29 at St. Mary’s Center, 837 Parkview.

Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and they must be at least 17 years old.

