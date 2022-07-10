Blood drives set for Rock County Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Red Cross will held several blood drives in Rock County in July.Blood drives will be held in the following places.BELOIT—Noon—5 p.m. on July 19 at the Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road.EVANSVILLE— 11 a.m. —5 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St.JANESVILLE— 9 a.m.—2 p.m. July 14 at St. John Vianney, 1250 E. Racine St.- 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m.—July 18 at the Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St.- 10:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m. July 25 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.- 1—6 p.m. July 26 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.MILTON—11 a.m.—4 p.m. July 29 at St. Mary’s Center, 837 Parkview.Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and they must be at least 17 years old. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home Clinton hardware store owners look back on 50-plus years of business Rockford man dies in crash in Rockton Fire destroys South Beloit house Two Janesville men accused of cocaine charges Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime