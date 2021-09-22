BELOIT—Two blood drives will be held in October in Beloit and Rockton.

The first blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the McDonalds at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.

The second blood drive will be held from noon—6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. They must be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.

