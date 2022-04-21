Blood drives set for Beloit, Roscoe Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Area residents will have the opportunity to donate blood at two upcoming blood drives conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Roscoe VFW, 11385 Second St., Roscoe.Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and they must be at least 17 years old. Blood donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information on upcoming blood drive and how to donate blood, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blood Donations Rock River Valley Blood Center Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit motorcycle crash victim dies from his injuries Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Beloit startup company connects nurses with vacant work shifts Turner Middle School performing 'Frozen JR' April 22-23 USS Beloit to be christened on May 7 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime