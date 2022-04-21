BELOIT - Area residents will have the opportunity to donate blood at two upcoming blood drives conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit.

Another blood drive will be held from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Roscoe VFW, 11385 Second St., Roscoe.

Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and they must be at least 17 years old. Blood donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information on upcoming blood drive and how to donate blood, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.