BELOIT - Three blood drives have been scheduled for April in Beloit.

The first blood drive is set for 1 - 5 p.m. April 5 at Homecare Pharmacy, 1006 Woodward Ave.

The next blood drive is set for 8 a.m. - noon April 7 at Valmet, 1280 Willowbrook Road.

The third blood drive is set for 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. April 12 at Beloit Health System/Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.

