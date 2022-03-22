Blood drives set for Beloit in April Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Three blood drives have been scheduled for April in Beloit.The first blood drive is set for 1 - 5 p.m. April 5 at Homecare Pharmacy, 1006 Woodward Ave.The next blood drive is set for 8 a.m. - noon April 7 at Valmet, 1280 Willowbrook Road.The third blood drive is set for 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. April 12 at Beloit Health System/Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board faces open meetings law complaints Hononegah softball brings back name from past Beloit police report crash, gunshot victim 2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash The Cozy Bin Store in Beloit opens to offer good deals to treasure seekers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime