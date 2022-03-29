Blood drives scheduled in Stateline Area Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood in coming weeks at the Rock River Valley Blood Center is planning mobile blood drives in Beloit, South Beloit and Rockton.The first blood drive will be from 2 - 6 p.m. April 5 at the American Legion Hall, 221 W. Main St., Rockton.Another blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit.A blood drive is scheduled for noon - 5 p.m. April 18 at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.A third blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on April 20 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they donate blood.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parent expresses concern about teacher reading book containing racial slurs Harmon, Lutzow crowned Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen Turner returns talent for '22 Zachary C. "Zach" Clowes Warbird Weekend in Janesville cancelled for 2022 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime