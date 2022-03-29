Area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood in coming weeks at the Rock River Valley Blood Center is planning mobile blood drives in Beloit, South Beloit and Rockton.

The first blood drive will be from 2 - 6 p.m. April 5 at the American Legion Hall, 221 W. Main St., Rockton.

Another blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit.

A blood drive is scheduled for noon - 5 p.m. April 18 at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.

A third blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on April 20 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they donate blood.

For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.

