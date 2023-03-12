Blood drives scheduled in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Beloit area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood and replenish the local blood supply during mobile blood drives that are coming up.The first mobile blood drive is set for noon - 6 p.m. March 15 at Riverside Par, 1160 Riverside Drive.Another mobile blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 17 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St.A third blood drive is scheduled for noon - 5:30 p.m. March 28 at the Beloit College Powerhouse at 850 Pleasant St.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Form more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Beloit police officers save toddler from choking Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime