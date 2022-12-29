Blood drives scheduled in Beloit, Rockton Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 29, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stateline Area residents will have the opportunity to donate blood during two upcoming mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.A blood drive being held by the Jamie Cox Foundation will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hononegah Community High School, 307 Salem St., Rockton.Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Bucciferro Family McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Body of woman recovered from frozen Rock River in Town of Rock Woman's body found in Rock River in Town of Rock Evansville girl sets disc record in her age group Captain to retire from Beloit Fire Department after 30 years Teen injured in Town of Newark snowmobile accident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime