Area residents will have plenty of opportunities to give blood in the coming weeks as the Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold several mobile blood drives in the Stateline Area.
Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.
Upcoming blood drives are as follows:
- July 20 - noon - 6 p.m., Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.
- July 21 - 3 - 7 p.m., Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit.
- July 22 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Century 21, 2715 Kennedy Drive, Janesville.
- July 25 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., McDonald's Restaurant, 2610 W. Court St., Janesville.
- July 26 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., McDonald's Restaurant, 45 State St., Beloit.
- Aug. 2 - 2 - 6 p.m., American Legion, 221 W. Main St., Rockton.
- Aug. 2 - 3 - 7 p.m., North Park Fire Department, 600 Wood Ave., Machesney Park, Ill.
- Aug. 9 - 2:30 - 6:30 p.m.. Roscoe VFW. 11385 Second St., Roscoe.
- Aug. 15 - 2 - 6 p.m., Immanuel North Church, 13535 Illinois Route 76, Poplar Grove, Ill.
- Aug. 16 - 1 - 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
Donors also can give blood at the Perryville Donor Center at 3065 N. Perryville Road, Rockford, Ill. The center is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday and from 7 - 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
For more information on ways to give blood or to make an appointment to give blood, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.
The summer time is an especially important time to think about giving blood. In the summer regular donors often go on vacations. Also it is a busy time for travel and therefore it is a time when many traffic accidents occur, causing the need for blood in treating patients.