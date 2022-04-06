Blood drives scheduled for Beloit, Roscoe Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood at mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center in coming weeks.A blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. April 20 at Riverside Park at 1160 Riverside Drive in Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. April 22 at First Congregational Church at 10780 Third St., Roscoe.Another blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. April 26 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. They should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime