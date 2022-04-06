Area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood at mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center in coming weeks.

A blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. April 20 at Riverside Park at 1160 Riverside Drive in Beloit.

Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. April 22 at First Congregational Church at 10780 Third St., Roscoe.

Another blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. April 26 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. They should be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.

Recommended for you