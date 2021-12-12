Stateline Area residents will be able to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life-saving blood before Christmas during upcoming mobile blood drives.

The first blood drive will be held from noon—6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Another blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the McDonald’s restaurant at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.

The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information about blood drives or to make an appointment to give blood, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.