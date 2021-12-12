hot Blood drives scheduled before Christmas Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stateline Area residents will be able to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life-saving blood before Christmas during upcoming mobile blood drives.The first blood drive will be held from noon—6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the McDonald’s restaurant at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information about blood drives or to make an appointment to give blood, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Riverside Park Mcdonald’s Rockton Beloit Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Beloit woman charged with retail theft Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime