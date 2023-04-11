Blood drives planned for Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Two mobile blood drives hosted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center will be held in Beloit in April.The first blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on April 19 at the Rotary Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.The second blood drive will be held from 1 - 5 p.m. on April 22 at Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 Fourth St.Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Blood Donations Beloit Memorial High School Rotary River Center Riverside Park Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit middle school students will attend Aldrich or Fruzen next school year Scooter's Coffee shop coming to Beloit School District of Beloit referendum fails to pass Hendricks sells sign company Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime