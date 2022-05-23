Blood drive scheduled in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - A blood drive will be held today, May 25, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. by the Bucciferro Family in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St.The blood drive is being held for the Rock River Valley Blood Center, which provides blood and blood products to several area hospitals, including Beloit Memorial Hospital.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, or to schedule a blood donation, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board approves hiring of new athletic director, discuss application process Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Jon Dupuis welcomes challenge of running Beloit Memorial athletics Monroe man identified as fatal crash victim Loves Park shooting victim identified Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime