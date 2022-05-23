BELOIT - A blood drive will be held today, May 25, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. by the Bucciferro Family in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St.

The blood drive is being held for the Rock River Valley Blood Center, which provides blood and blood products to several area hospitals, including Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information, or to schedule a blood donation, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.

