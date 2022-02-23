Blood donors sought in area Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stateline Area residents will have some upcoming opportunities to donate blood at some mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.A blood drive will be held Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic at 4282 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.A community blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on March 16 at Riverside Park in Beloit, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking Parents hope son's shooting death will spark change in Beloit Orfordville's Parkview High School grows its career and technical education offerings Two announce plans to run for Rock Co. sheriff Short-term agreement approved for School District of Beloit at Telfer Park Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime