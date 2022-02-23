Stateline Area residents will have some upcoming opportunities to donate blood at some mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

A blood drive will be held Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic at 4282 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.

A community blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on March 16 at Riverside Park in Beloit, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.

