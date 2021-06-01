ROCKFORD—The Rock River Valley Blood Center has an urgent need for blood donations following the Memorial Day holiday.
Collections were down about 30% in May, and all blood types are needed. Donations are down in part because people are traveling more and busier with the ramp-up to summer and lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. All four donor centers were closed for and there were no mobile drives on Memorial Day, which means the blood center lost out on an entire day of collections.
At the same time donation are down, blood usage is up 5% both locally and nationally from last year at this time.
The next Rock River Valley Blood Center blood drive in Beloit will be held from noon—6 p.m. June 16 at the Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.
If you’re feeling healthy and well, please make an appointment to donate blood by calling 815-965-8751, through the myRRVBC app, or online at rrvbc.org.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center is the only provider of blood and blood products to 10 regional hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. Donations meet local needs first, and the blood center needs to see 700 donors per week to fulfill those needs.
There is no substitute for blood; generous donors are our only source. Individuals can donate a single unit (whole blood donation, the most common type) every 56 days.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with parental consent.