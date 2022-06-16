Birth—Ferris Menard Birth Announcement - Ferris Menard Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferris Aleksander Menard was born May 13 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.The son of Jennifer (Roberts) Menard and Cole Menard of Beloit weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.Grandparents are John and Cathey Menard of Garden City, Michigan and Rick and Liz Roberts of Garden City, Michigan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4 year old Beloit native will compete in an international beauty pageant. Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Deer crashes through bank window in downtown Beloit Beloit man says Studebaker provides smooth ride Byron man dies after falling into quarry Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime