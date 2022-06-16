Ferris Aleksander Menard was born May 13 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

The son of Jennifer (Roberts) Menard and Cole Menard of Beloit weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.

Grandparents are John and Cathey Menard of Garden City, Michigan and Rick and Liz Roberts of Garden City, Michigan.

Recommended for you