BELOIT—Milani Douglas, daughter of Desiree Smith and Antonio Douglas, was born on July 31 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.The young lady weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 1/2 inches long at birth.She is being welcomed at home by her siblings Michelle Douglas, 5, and Malaya Douglas, 1 1/2.Grandparents are Sharon Coleman and Annie Barnett, both of Beloit.