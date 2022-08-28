Bill Gibson 2.jpg
Buy Now

Bill Gibson, right, assists with planting flowers in Riverside Park with fellow Bloomin’ Bunch volunteer John Kalkirtz in the summer of 2021. Gibson is December’s Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—“Bill is a shooting star volunteer” who makes the Greater Beloit Community shine bright.

That’s what John Kalkirtz of the Bloomin’ Bunch said of his friend and co-volunteer Bill Gibson who has been named December’s Volunteer of the Month. “Star” Bill is a bit modest about his volunteerism and jokes he considers himself a “smart alec.” Friends agree he can bring a smile to the faces of others and get them laughing and sing his praises.