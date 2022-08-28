Bill Gibson, right, assists with planting flowers in Riverside Park with fellow Bloomin’ Bunch volunteer John Kalkirtz in the summer of 2021. Gibson is December’s Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month.
BELOIT—“Bill is a shooting star volunteer” who makes the Greater Beloit Community shine bright.
That’s what John Kalkirtz of the Bloomin’ Bunch said of his friend and co-volunteer Bill Gibson who has been named December’s Volunteer of the Month. “Star” Bill is a bit modest about his volunteerism and jokes he considers himself a “smart alec.” Friends agree he can bring a smile to the faces of others and get them laughing and sing his praises.
Kalkirtz said Bill is a highly positive and uplifting person. Bill is inquisitive, likes to learn new things, is a good listener and makes others feel better after speaking to him.
“He looks at the bigger picture as to how to make things work and look better for the community,” Kalkirtz said.
Bill, a retired accountant, arrived in Beloit in 1971. He and his wife, Sue, a retired pharmacy technician, raised two children in the city they loved.
“We like the people in Beloit who are neighborly and friendly, the easy access to Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee areas, the Beloit International Film Festival, Beloit Art Center and other community activities,” he said. “We like to have fun.”
Over the years Bill was involved in a variety of activities such as helping at the Caritas food pantry and Beloit Meals on Wheels. He was a pack leader for Cub Scouts and coached both boys and girls softball; youth hockey; and little league.
His wife, Sue, is a pastoral minister at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (OLA) and volunteers at the Beloit Health System Cancer Center.
OLA Director of Liturgy and Music Randy Gracyalny said Bill assists with ushering and greeting at the 10:30 a.m. mass.
“Bill is one of those volunteers that doesn’t need a lot of help. If you ask him to do something he just takes care of it and it gets done. He doesn’t need much oversight or help along the way which is really nice,” Gracyalny said.
Bill also volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.
Supported by Catholic parishes in Beloit, the shop offers low-cost clothing, appliances, furniture and other usable items. Some items are offered for free for those in more extreme need. Proceeds from the store are used to help the people in need through various programs and gift cards.
“We do a lot to help people in need, and the people I work with are just a ball to be with. We accomplish some good and have some fun,” Gibson said.
Gibson and his wife also have volunteered with the Beloit International Film Festival.
“It is something to do in Beloit during the dead of winter to brighten things up,” he said. “We are trying to give back for everything people have done for us over the years.”
Every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m., Bill is working with the Bloomin’ Bunch spring through October. The crew weeds, plants, cleans and changes things around at Riverside Park, after consulting with city staff. He and his wife have been working with the group for nine years. The Bloomin’ Bunch is an offshoot of the Friends of the RiverFront, a nonprofit organization established in 1995.
“It is just fun. We’ve had 20 people this summer working down there and have a great time working together and we feel like we are doing something at the park and for the city,” Gibson said. “Through the years you see the improvement and see what the city does to keep the park nice for all the citizens and we’re just trying to help them.”
“As the leader of the Friends of RiverFront Bloomin’ Bunch, Bill Gibson is always willing to go the extra mile with hard work and laughter. He is dedicated to the continued effort of always improving Beloit’s already beautiful riverfront. In hot, cold, rainy or dry weather, I look forward to seeing Bill on Tuesday mornings in Riverside Park,” said Friends of RiverFront Executive Director Jennifer Kodl.
“Bill is a good listener with fellow volunteers as to how their talents and gifts can be utilized to serve the community. Bill makes you feel better each time you speak with him,” Kalkirtz said.