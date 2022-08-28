Lina light (1).jpg
As a member of the Central Christian Church Sew Angel’s, Lina Bennett enjoys some hand stitching detail to assemble a blanket for homeless youth in the area. She loves using her sewing skills to benefit others.

 Marcy Reedy/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Lina Bennett seems to light up the lives of all she meets. Whether delivering meals to the elderly, or sewing up a storm to clothe third world children, she radiates joy.

For her many efforts to brighten the lives of others, she is being honored as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for January.