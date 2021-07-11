BELOIT—Masks will no longer be required for The 6th Annual Dirty Dash set for Aug. 21, as local organizers offered updates over the weekend.
Each household will have a designated time slot to take part in the Dirty Dash. Physical distancing will be required.
Community members looking to take part in the mud run are asked to register by July 23. Registration is also open to people outside of Beloit. to register, call 608-364-2890.
Registration is $10 per person and includes the run, participation medal and t-shirts. At least one household member age 16 or older must join. Participants will follow a staggered start pattern.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road.