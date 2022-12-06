BELOIT—Turner High School held its annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society on Nov. 30 with 24 students being inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the NHS Advisor.
Students inducted were:
Ashton Adams, Clara Baertschi, Jehna Beeler, Logan Braasch, Andrew Buckley, Calais Chmielewski, Kacy Clark, Michael Erickson, Nadilee Fernandez, Kaleb Gjestson, Karen Guizar, Hannah Hanson, Emma Henthorn, Lily Hess, Cole Miller, Fernando Orbezo, Lindsay Peterson, Carlos Ramirez, Zackary Ries, Ryleigh Rose, Anastasia Sieren, Isabella Spain, Jack Stelter, and Tristan Stuck..
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Past projects have included food drives, THS Homecoming Tailgate Party, and disaster drill training with the Beloit Memorial Hospital staff.
“Our NHS students continue to be of service throughout the community and are in the planning stages for a coats for kids benefit and a spring carnival.” said Dr. Timothy Rosenthal, NHS Advisor.
NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.