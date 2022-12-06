Turner High School National Honor Society

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Turner High School held its annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society on Nov. 30 with 24 students being inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.

