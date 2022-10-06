Mikaya Pingel and Michael Erickson have been named Rotary Students of the Month for Beloit Turner High School.
Mikaya PingelMikaya Pingel is the daughter of Jon and Erin Pingel and is a senior at Turner High School. She has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and is currently first in her class.
Mikaya was accepted to be a member of the National Honor Society during her junior and senior years. During her high school experience she has taken many rigorous courses including AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus AB and BC, AP English, AP Statistics, AP Government and Politics, and AP US History.
She is also involved in Science Olympiad and Outdoor Pursuits Club. She has been in Outdoor Pursuits Club since her freshman year and has been in Science Olympiad since her junior year. She has received three medals during regional Science Olympiad competition this past year and they took 6th place overall at the state competition. In addition to Science Olympiad, she is also on the varsity volleyball and softball teams at Turner High School.
During her free time you can find her either at work or volunteering for her community. She works at The Rock Bar and Grill in Beloit. She has also volunteered for many organizations over the years including Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, Beloit Snappers, The Overflowing Cup, Christ Our Savior, and Beloit Turner.
After high school she plans to attend college, however at this time her major is still undecided.
Michael EricksonMichael Erickson is the son of Jason and Amy Erickson. He has been on high honor roll throughout high school and has achieved success academically and athletically.
He has taken a total of nine AP classes, including AP History, AP Government, AP Psychology, AP Calculus AB and BC, AP English, AP Statistics, AP Biology, and AP Physics. He has received the AP Scholar award for the 2022 school year, and has also been chosen to represent Turner High School at the RVC sportsmanship conference this year. He is also involved in Outdoor Pursuits Club all four years and the Civics team last year, where they advanced to the finals of the regional section.
He is on the varsity football and basketball teams at Turner High School and captain of the RSC state-level soccer team.
He volunteers at middle school football games, Love Begins Here, RSC tournaments, and helped tutor algebra and is currently employed by the Rock Bar and Grill on the Rock River.
After high school, he plans on attending a four-year university as an undecided major.