Isabella Robb and Abigail Hummer have been named Turner High School Rotary Students of the Week.
Isabella Robb
Isabella Robb is the daughter of Jon and Dolly Robb and is a senior at Turner High School. She was a part of the National Junior Honor Society for one year and the National Honor Society for two years.
Prior to attending Turner High School she had received a few academic achievement awards at her previous high school in Russellville, Arkansas, including two Cyclone Achiever Awards and an ACE Award (Attitude Creates Excellence), as well as being placed in the Arkansas All-State Choir in 2020 and 2021. Isabella was a member of Crown Club through the Junior Auxillary of Russellville, Arkansas, and she was a member of the Renaissance Club at Russellville High School.
She currently is involved in Yearbook, Student Council, and the Rock Solid bible study group at Turner High School.
Outside of school, Isabella is involved in the youth group at Faith Community Church, where she also serves in children’s ministry. She is employed by Pizza Hut and works part-time as a server and customer service representative.
After high school she plans on attending University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point to study Psychology.
Abigail Hummer
Abigail “Abby” Hummer, daughter of Frank and Paula Hummer, is a senior at Beloit Turner High School. She has achieved high honor roll in all four years of her high school career.
In her sophomore year she challenged herself with Advanced Placement US History, receiving an A in the course. She has received Academic Achievements and Awards in Academic Excellence and earned college credit in Intermediate Algebra with Applications.
She has participated in Drama Club, one acts and school musicals for four years, earning the position of president of drama club during her senior year. She has been in choir for four years and the Overdrive vocal group her senior year, achieving a first place in both her solo and Overdrive’s ensemble performances in this year’s Wisconsin State Solo and Ensemble Contest. She currently is serving on the student council.
She is hoping to take a gap year after she graduates high school in order to get together a plan for what she wants the next steps of her life to be.