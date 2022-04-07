Brooklynn Frost, left, a student at Aldrich Intermediate School, and Nora Walker, right, a student at Fruzen Intermediate School, were chosen as winners of the Beloit Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest.
BELOIT—Brooklynn Frost, a seventh grade student at Aldrich Intermediate School, and Nora Walker, a fifth grade student at Fruzen Intermediate School, have been named winners of the Beloit Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) American History Essay Contest.
The Beloit DAR conducts an essay contest each year, which is open to all Beloit fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students in public, private, parochial schools and homeschools.
The American History Essay Contest was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s history and learn about historical events in a new light. The DAR held an essay contest to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This topic is especially significant because Nov. 11, 2021, marked the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The tomb represents soldiers who lost their lives but were unable to be identified.
The prompt for the essay was: Imagine that you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. You and your family attended the November 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation?
The two first-place essay winners received a certificate, medal, and monetary award from the Beloit Chapter DAR. Many wonderful essays were submitted. All students who submitted entries will receive a participation certificate.