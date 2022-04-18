About 60 students from Beloit Memorial High School and Turner High School joined Beloit Rotary members and other volunteers to clean up 15 areas of Beloit on Saturday. The group collected 1,500 pounds of trash, including a bicycle, at TV set, a couch and more. The effort was part of an Earth Day cleanup.
The event was hosted by the Beloit Rotary Club and the volunteers filled 60 bags of garbage in two hours time. The students also pulled an old couch out of a ditch, a bicycle out of the river, along with a discarded TV and kids toy sets. The total weight of trash collected surpassed 1,500 pounds.
“We had over 60 students from F. J. Turner High School and Beloit Memorial High School as well as teachers, parents, siblings, and Rotary volunteers participate. In two hours we cleaned up over 15 areas of Beloit (east and west side),” said Brittany Keyes, Rotary Club member and one of the cleanup participants.
“The leadership of our youth today shows their commitment to helping our environment, which is one of Rotary’s main causes,” she added. “It is beautiful to see the impact we can make when we all come together.”
Students represented the BMHS Environmental Club, BMHS National Honor Society, and the football team. Turner students represented the Environmental Club, National Honor Society, and the baseball team.
Visit Beloit provided trash grabbers, reflective vests, gloves, and bags. Starbucks donated coffee for the volunteers.