BELOIT — As COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downward, the School District of Beloit announced testing sites at schools and a vaccination clinic for students aged 12 and older.
Beginning today, May 24, the school district, in collaboration with Summit Clinical Labs, will offer PCR COVID-19 testing to students and staff and their household members. The PCR test is a nasal swab and is the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19. Testing will occur on Monday and Thursdays at Beloit Memorial High School, Merrill Elementary and McNeel Intermediate.
In collaboration with Homecare Pharmacy, the district also will offer a vaccination clinic on June 2 for all eligible district students aged 12 and older. Parents/guardians will need to complete and sign a consent form. No insurance is required, and there is no cost for the vaccine. Masks and social distancing will be required.
“Since the onset of this pandemic, our number one priority has been the health and well-being of our staff and students,” said School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser. “We continue to work with community health leaders and partners to deliver on that priority.”
School District of Beloit Director of School Health Michelle Babilius said establishing strong relationships with Summit Clinical Labs and Homecare Pharmacy enabled the district to act quickly to set up testing sites and to offer a vaccine clinic.
There are 2,381,053 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 40.9% of the population, and 5,070,042 people in Illinois who received both doses or 39.8% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Saturday, the latest data available by press time. To date, a total of 16,261 cases and 175 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
Dane County reported a total of 46,445 cases and 331 deaths; Green County reported 3,638 cases and 25 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,399 cases and 161 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 293 new cases and three additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 608,285 cases and 6,989 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 594,611 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 6,387 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Sunday, the state positivity rate was 2.6%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 37 new cases on May 21. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 4.4%. The total administered vaccine doses were 207,853. As of Sunday, the countywide total rose to 33,634 cases and 486 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,747 cases and 75 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,994 cases and 120 deaths; McHenry County reported 28,878 cases and 288 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,143 cases and 83 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,797 cases and 84 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.8%.