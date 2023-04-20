BELOIT - Anya Ramsey-Martinez, a teacher at Todd Elementary School, has bee named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Ramsey-Martinez has lived in Beloit her entire life and she attended Todd Elementary School as a child. She has been a teacher in the Beloit School District for 10 years and has spent all of her teaching career at Todd School.
She was a Dual Language Immersion (DLI) Spanish teacher, teaching first through third grade for nine years, and this year she transitioned to become a literacy coach.
Ramsey-Martinez earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 2003. She went on to obtain her teaching certification through CESA-1 in 2014. She currently is pursuing her masters of science degree in literacy through Concordia's graduate program, and will graduate this summer.
She said creating relationships is what grounds a classroom and leads to a successful pathway for high academic learning. She said children need to know that she cars about them as human beings before they will engage academically.
"They don't care how much I know until they know how much I care," Rasmsey-Martinez said.
She said her favorite part of being a dual language immersion teacher is giving a voice to students. who are dominant Spanish speakers.
"They can share their thoughts and expertise with the class in Spanish while they are acquiring more English," she said. "I employ teaching strategies that are good for language learners, and all students, constantly in my classroom. My goal is to teach students to be lifelong learners, and the best way I know how to teach this is to show them that I am one too. I am not perfect, I make mistakes, but I keep trying, learning and growing. This is probably the most valuable lesson I can instill in them."