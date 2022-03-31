Gregory Buchanan, who is an associate professor of psychology at Beloit College, has been named the Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month for March.
Buchanan has been an educator for 30 years and has been at Beloit College for 22 years.
He earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. He is an associate professor at Beloit College, and has been an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts in Boston for the past 30 summers. He also is a domestic violence counselor.
He has received the Dean’s Award for Distinguished Teaching from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Alliant Energy James R. Underkofler Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award from Beloit College.
Buchanan knew he wanted to be a teacher at an early age.
“My best subject in elementary school was oral expression—by age 8 I had learned to memorize 10 minute talks on all sorts of subjects,” he said. “Playing school teacher was one of my favorite games and I knew I was destined for the classroom.”
He places students as his top priority.
“For me it has always been about student outcome,” he said. “If my students are not doing well, then it means I am doing something wrong. My job is to teach, and if I have taught well, then my students will be able to demonstrate this by telling me what they have learned through exams, papers, and presentations. When these outcomes are not so good, I have to ask myself, what can I do better next time I teach these materials? So teaching itself is a constant learning process where my grade as a teacher is reflected in the work of my students. Classrooms and students have changed substantially in the 30 years I have been teaching, and while I am a bit of a dinosaur when it comes to new technology, I hope that I haven’t slowed down in terms of keeping up with the ever-evolving nature of my discipline or with the changing demographics of the classroom.”