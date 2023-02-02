Gina Curtis, a teacher at Robinson Elementary School, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Curtis has been a teacher in the School District of Beloit for 22 years and she has been a teacher at Robinson Elementary School for 11 years. She teaches grades 4K through Grade 3.
She earned her teaching certificate from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater in 1999. She earned her masters in curriculum and instruction from National Louis University in 2004. She has earned her certification in dyslexia. She is a 4-H leader and a Beloit Education Association union representative.
Her love for working with children drew her to her profession in education.
"I chose eduation as a profession after I had worked as a childcare counselor at a treatment center in Milwaukee," Curtis said. "I appreciate the beauty in children and strive to find the inner greatness each child has."
She wants to unlock the potential in each child she works with, she said.
"As a special education teacher, I strive to take each child where they are and push them to their greatest potential," she said. "Each child deserves to know they are valued and listened to. Many of the children with whom I work with have a variety of different needs, whether it be academically, behaviorally or both. I modify and adapt the general education curriculum to the individual needs of the student. Consistent communication is essential between parent and teacher and I stand by honesty is the best policy. I am very happy to work with the students I work with."