Tamara Livingston, a sixth grade special education teacher at Aldrich Intermediate School in Beloit, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Livingston, of Janesville, has been a teacher in the School District of Beloit for 14 years and she has been a teacher at Aldrich Intermediate School for five years. She has been in education for 15 years.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison and she received a master’s degree from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
She has served as a mentor for the University of Wiscosin Special Education Teacher (SET) program. She has been a guest induction speaker for the UW SET program.
She has grown in experience over the years and has gained an understanding and appreciation of the work of administrators. She also works on strategies to increase student engagement.
She said she chose education as a profession because she recognized the value of the profession early in her life.
“I wanted to ‘give back’ and teaching was the best way I could think of to do so. I really value ‘the work’ of teaching,” she said.
She said her philosophy is that everyone has a role to play in society.
“Everyone has a place and a space for everyone, and everyone can add value to the community,” she said.