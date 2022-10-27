Kelsey Schmutzer, a music teacher at Garden Prairier Intermediate School and Powers Elementary School in the Turner School District, has been named Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Schmutzer teaches students in grades kindergarten through Grade 5. She has been a teacher for 10 years and she has been in the Turner District for nine years.
She earned a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in May of 2011. She earned a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin - Superior in December of 2019.
She has been a member of the Feierabend Association of Music Educators since 2016 and is involved in several social media based music education groups.
She is certified in First Steps in Music Curriculum (Feierabend method) - Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford, Connecticut.
She represents the Beloit Turner School District on the Arts Advocacy Committee through the Young Auditorium at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater.
Schmutzer was inspired to become a music teacher by her own teachers.
"I decided to become an educator, specifically a music educator, after being impacted heavily by my music educators throughout my schooling," she said. "Music was oftenwhere I would turn through hard times, and where I received most of my encouragement. I wanted to spread the you of learning music to students and have music become an outlet for not only enjoyment, but for understanding the world on a greater scale. I am passionate about music education and seeing the spark as children grow and gain understanding."
She added, music is something that grows with people throughout their lives.
"I believe that music education follows not just a K-12 plan, but a lifelong plan. Music will still be a part of a student's life in 30 years," she said. "I aim to provide students with varied experiences that they can take with them to widen their own horizons, and also to strengthen their own musicianship so they feel confident singing to their own children, singing 'Happy Birthday' among friends, clapping along at a baseball game, and dancing at their weddings."