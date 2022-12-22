BELOIT—Randy Bartz, a first grade teacher at Rock County Christian School, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Bartz has been a teacher at Rock County Christian School for five years and he has been an educator for 44 years.
He earned his bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater in 1978 and he earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from UW-Whitewater in 1997.
He is a grade one homeroom teacher, a mentor and he serves on the Veterans Day committee.
Outside the classroom, he sang with the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra choir, and he volunteered for several years at the Rock County 4-H Fair.
He was twice listed in the Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers and was named Power of Positive Students Teacher of the Year.
Bartz chose his career in education after he learned at an early age he enjoyed his experiences with children.
“As a teenager in Beloit, I was asked by several neighbors to baby-sit their children,” Bartz said. “I was recommended to others. I was told their children liked having me and learned a lot from me. I also spent some summer time doing puppet shows for summer playgrounds—mostly at schools. I liked the idea of helping children learn.”
His early experiences with children helped shape his philosophy on teaching.
“I value building a positive relationship with each student personally and their families,” Bartz said. “I find something good about each student (a skill, a behavior, a strength, a talent, an interest, an experience, etc.) and they become my ‘expert’ whom I call upon throughout the year to help explain or describe something they have a strong connection to.”
Bartz has taught summer school arts and crafts since 1979 and he has seen how a craft or extension can enrich many lessons. He also has done some traveling and has brought cultural and historical elements or artifacts into his classroom to help students learn new lessons.
