Ann-Margaret Young, a human services educator at Blackhawk Technical College, has been named the Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Young has been with Blackhawk Technical College for 2.5 years. She has been an educator for 6.5 years.
She earned a bachelor of science degree from Western Illinois University in 1988. She earned a master of science degree from Northern Illinois University in 1992 and she eared a doctorate degree in education in 2014.
She is the faculty advisor for the Human Services Student Organization and a member of the Council on Standards for Human Services Education. She is a board certified human services practitioner.
Young entered her career in human services education following working for 30 years in the child welfare field.
“My goal in doing so was to share with aspiring human services professionals the knowledge, skills and wisdom that I acquired over the years in working with those experiencing extremely difficult circumstances in an effort to better prepare learners for the workforce,” she said. “I was unsure how I could best do this in an academic setting. So, I pursued my Doctorate in Education solely to enhance my ability to effectively transfer what I learned to those entering the human services profession.”
She believes hands-on experience is the best way to learn.
“My teaching philosophy is that of learning by doing,” she said. “Provide learners with the knowledge and tools they need and then allow them the opportunity to practice and enhance their readiness for the field. Skill demonstration with immediate instructor and peer feedback are the core of my teaching methods. I also incorporate real-world experience and scenarios to supplement course content in hopes of bringing the content to life. I build upon learners’ prior knowledge and experiences as I find this to be an effective way for students to engage in and internalize their learning, examine their assumptions and expand their perspectives.”