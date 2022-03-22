Janine Brass, who is a music teacher for grades K4 through Grade 3 at Converse Elementary School in Beloit, was selected as the Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month for January.
Brass has been a teacher in Beloit for 26 years. She has a masters degree in teaching and leadership. She is involved in the mentor program and is an after-school coordinator. Outside of school she is involved with her church choir and junior high ministry as well as many singing opportunities.
She said one of the advantages of teaching in the same school district for so many years is she gets to see families grow and she teaches generations of students.
“After 26 years in the SDB (School District of Beloit) I now have the honor of teaching my former students’ children. I consider it a privilege to work and build positive relationships with my students and co-workers,” Brass said.
She strives to get to know her students and encourages them to reach their full potential.
“My philosophy in teaching is to provide a welcoming and safe environment for my students to learn and grow,” Brass said. “Building relationships and trust with my students and helping them take ownership in their learning is a large part of my philosophy in teaching.”
She loves to reach children through music.
“I want my students to understand musical concepts, but I also want them to develop a personal connection with music,” she said. “I love to see the excitement on a child’s face when they play their first son on an instrument. I love to see my students sing songs that have an emotional impact on their life.
“Music has always been a passion of mine. I believe I have the best job in the worls—working with children and teaching them a life-long love of music,” she added.