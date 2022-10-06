BELOIT—Katie Dupuis, who is a sixth grade English and language arts teacher in the School District of Beloit, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Dupuis was nominated for the honor when she was teaching at Cunningham Intermediate School. She now teaches at Aldrich Intermediate School. She has teen a teacher in the School District of Beloit for 19 years.
Dupuis earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Iowa State University in May of 2002. She earned a masters degree from the University of Wisconsin—LaCrosse in December of 2006.
She has been Sixth Grade Team Leader at Cunningham School. She has been part of the district’s Mentor/Mentee program.
Dupuis said teachers who she learned from helped inspire her to become a teacher.
“I knew early on that I wanted to be a teacher. I had some amazing teachers as I was growing up, which helped me decide that this is what I wanted to do,” she said. “”My hope is that I can make a difference for my students aht let them know how important they are. Teaching is one of those professions where you are constantly learning and growing. We make mistakes, we constantly reflect on how we have done things or handled situations, and we are always trying to get better at what we do. Each day is a chance to start again and to try to make a difference.”
She said forming a positive relationship with students is key to teaching.
“The longer I have been a teacher, the more I realize how critical this is. Those connections are so important, and from there it helps to make the classroom a more positive place to be for everyone and allows students to learn,” she said.