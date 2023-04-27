John Klinger, an engineering instructor at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater at Rock County, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Klinger teaches freshman and sophomore level engineering courses at UW-Whitewater at Rock County in Janesville. He has been in education for 14 years and 11 of those years has been at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He earned a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University.
He is an Engineering Club advisor at UW-Whitewater at Rock County. He is a UW-Whitewater STEM Saturday instructor. He is a Milton High School Band parent volunteer and he maintained the website for the Milton High School Band, Cross Country and Swim teams.
In 2018 he received the Kaplan Award for outstanding contributions to students in in 2021 he was nominated for the Excellence Award for Academic Staff.
Klinger started teaching at The Pennsylvania State University after working in engineering for 22 years.
After three years at the university, he moved to Wisconsin and began teaching in Rock County.
He comes from a long line of educators. His great-grandmother, grandmother, and parents were all teachers. However, his parents didn’t want me to be a teacher for various reasons.
"Therefore, I obtained my engineering degree and worked as a mechanical engineer for 22 years," Klinger said. "While this work was somewhat rewarding, it wasn’t my calling. I had a deeper desire to help others become better."
"Teaching has given me the personal joy knowing that I may have helped someone obtain a career that may change their life," he said.
He said he tries to break down barriers to reach his students. He also said he brings his 22 years of experience in the engineering profession to his class instruction to benefit his students.