Kyle Walker, a history teacher at Beloit Memorial High School, is the Rotery Teacher of the Month.
Walker teaches Grade 9 students in modern U.S. history. He has been a at teacher at the high school for five years and he has been an educator for nine years.
He earned a bachelor of science degree at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater in 2008 and he earned a master of science degree from Western Governors University in 2020.
He has been revamping the U.S. history curriculum to better match the Wisconsin State Social Studies Standards and to be more inclusive and equitable for students. He is developing curriculum for Latino Studies. He also is JV coach for boys soccer.
He has served as a mentor for cadets in the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy. He has been a Den Leader for the Boy Scouts of America Pack 303 and he has served as Beloit Area Youth Wrestling Club board member and coach.
He said the students are the most important part of his job.
“I chose to be an educator because I wanted to make a difference in students’ lives and give them an experience they could look back on and smile,” Walker said. “I wanted to be the teacher that provided a comfortable environment where students could leave their worries at the door, let their guard down and engage in fun lessons.”
He said students should be able to identify with the lessons taught in school. They should see themselves or others like them in the curriculum as well as participate in authentic learning experiences that are meaningful to their lives.
“My approach to teaching uses the Teach Like A Pirate framework in which I engage students with authentic learning experiences with costumes and simulations that enhance the materials and the experience of the students,” he said. “Partaking in fun and engaging lessons has students wanting to participate and learn, many completing the activities without realizing the regor of the work they completed. Students often express a desire to learn this way and appreciate the atmosphere this style creates in the classroom.”