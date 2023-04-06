Ron Watson, a government and health policy instructor at Beloit College, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.

Watson has been an educator at Beloit College for nine years. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies from the College of William and Mary in 1995. He earned a master's degree in peace studies from the University of Notre Dame in 2001. He earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of New Mexico in 2013.

