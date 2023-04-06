Ron Watson, a government and health policy instructor at Beloit College, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Watson has been an educator at Beloit College for nine years. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies from the College of William and Mary in 1995. He earned a master's degree in peace studies from the University of Notre Dame in 2001. He earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of New Mexico in 2013.
He received the James R. Underkoffler Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award in 2022. His article "Hard Truuths: The Importance of Teaching Race in Introductory American Government and Politics for Undergraduates," was included in the Journal of Political Science Education's Inclusive Classroom Reading List in 2019.
He serves as president of the Beloit Police and Fire Commission. He also serves as vice president of the Beloit Board of Ethics and as board president of the South Central Area Health Education Center.
He said he enjoys helping students reach their full potential.
"There was a time when I never imagined I would become an educator. Now, I can scarcely imagine my life any other way," Watson said. "The opportunity to guide and mentor the young and young at heart as they recognize and reach for their ultimate potential is equal parts satisfying, humbling and inspiring. There is no other career quite like it."
He said his philosophy for education is to gauge not just what a student learns, but what they understand.
"In my classroom, the goal is to engage with the material and ask questions, including of each other," Watson said. "While grades are a necessary metric, the far more important points for me are what did you learn, and how will what you learned inform your actions going forward?"