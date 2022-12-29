Morgan McBride and Liberty Wyss have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Morgan McBride is the daughter of Tabetha Watters and Adam McBride.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Business and Science. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and Beloit College Upward Bound.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the Environmental Club and AVID.
Outside of BMHS, she participated in community service with AVID. Currently she continues doing community service through the National Honor Society along with mentoring at Todd Elementary School.
She would like to attend either the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She would like to pursue a major in Accounting and Business Management or Social Work.
Liberty Wyss is the daughter of Peter and Julie Wyss.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School, receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English, Science and Social Studies.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Concert Band and Wind Ensemble earning an Outstanding Musician Award. Athletically she has played on the BMHS Girls Softball and Volleyball teams. In Volleyball she received the Best Defensive Player Award.
Outside of BMHS, she has helped coach volleyball at McNeel Intermediate. She is currently playing in her third year of club volleyball for the Crossfire Elite Volleyball Club.
She has been accepted to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in Microbiology with a focus in health.
