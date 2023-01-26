Isabella Spain and Fernando Orbezo have been named Rotary Students of the Week for Turner High School.
Isabella Spain
Isabella Spain is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Spain and has spent her high school years committed to academics, athletics, work and a variety of activities in and out of school.
She’s been on the high honor roll for four years and began taking AP classes as a sophomore, since completing AP US History, AP Chemistry, and AP Government and Politics, and is currently enrolled in AP Statistics and AP English. She’s in National Honor Society and, beyond the academic realm, has participated in/currently participates in Environmental Club, Prom Committee, Outdoor Pursuits Club, Jazz, and 4 years of playing the flute in Band. Her athletic experience spans 4 years of basketball and golf as well as a year as a baseball manager.
Much of her time outside of the school building is committed to her job at Merrill & Houston. She’s volunteered with Salvation Army, as a church nursery attendant, in a soup kitchen, with youth summer basketball programs, and Environmental Club trash clean ups.
As of now she is undecided in what she would like to study and where, but is looking forward to where the future takes her!
Fernando Orbezo
Fernando Orbezo is the son of Maria and Francisco Orbezo. He has been on the High Honor Roll all throughout high school and is a member of Turner’s chapter of National Honor Society. He has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Academic Excellence each high school year and is in the top 10% of his senior class.
He is bilingual in English and Spanish, and he also studies French. He has been involved in several Advanced Placement classes. He has taken AP Calculus Ab, AP Chemistry, and AP Biology, and he is currently taking AP Calculus BC, AP Spanish, AP English Literature and Composition, and AP French Language and Culture.
At Turner, he is involved in Aquaponics and Botany Club. He has also been involved in Robotics Club in school. Outside of school, he is a volunteer at the Beloit Public Library.
He enjoys animation and creative writing, and his art has been exhibited in the Beloit Art Show and at the Hedberg Public Library. He also developed a video game that was featured in the Top Ten of the StemFuse GOT GAME national competition. Additionally, he is currently participating in the national Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
He is planning on attending Beloit College to obtain a bachelor’s degree with a double major in Education as well as Digital Art and Storytelling.