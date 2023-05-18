Emma Pentecost and Anthony Severson have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Emma Pentecost
Emma Pentecost is the daughter Jim and Heather Pentecost.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Family Consumer Science Education. Emma is a member of the Beloit College Upward Bound Program.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS French Club earning the Club Leader Award. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Softball team
Outside of BMHS, she volunteers reading to kindergartners at Hackett Elementary and PBS activity nights at Even Start. She enjoys shopping, going to the gym, baking and hanging out with friends during her free time.
She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in Early Childhood Education and minor in Business.
Anthony Severson
Anthony Severson is the son of Jeff and Katherine Severson.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award. Anthony is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been active with the BMHS Jazz Orchestra and BMHS Varsity Boys Swim team. In Jazz Orchestra he earned the Most Improved Junior in Jazz Award. In Swim Anthony was awarded the Most Improved Varsity Swimmer both his junior and senior year.
Outside of BMHS, he teaches bass lessons to middle school students. He also enjoys kayaking, swimming and weightlifting in his free time.
He will be attending the University of Minnesota majoring in Political Science.