Mariana Cardenas and McGregor Mayse have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Mariana Cardenas
Mariana Cardenas is the daughter of Hortencia and Jesus Cardenas.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with receiving the Superintendent Scholars Award and the Math Department Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Key Club, Environmental Club, Academic Decathlon and the Superintendent’s Advisory Counsel. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Tennis team as team captain and the BMHS Girls Soccer teams.
Outside of BMHS, she tutors at Merrill Elementary and is employed at Woodman’s in customer service.
Her future plans include attending one of the following:
University of Wisconsin-Madison, Penn State or the University of Michigan to major in Elementary Education.
McGregor Mayse
McGregor Mayse is the son of Karen and Steve Mayse.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award along with Department Awards in Math, English, Social Studies and World Languages. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, he has been active with the BMHS Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Link Crew. Athletically, he has been a member of the BMHS Boys Soccer as team captain, the BMHS Boys Track, Football and Baseball teams.
Outside of BMHS, he enjoys working out, lifting weights, drawing, fixing up cars, watching movies, listening to music and playing soccer. He has also volunteered throughout the community through Key Club and National Honor Society.
He will be attending Carroll University to play soccer. He hopes to major in Graphic Design, Athletic Training or Business.