Khader Abdalah and Jaedyn Wendt have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Khader AbdalahKhader Abdalah is the son of Nizam Abdalah and Kholoud Alaaddin.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Technical Education-Engineering. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the Key Club as President, Environmental Club, Link Crew and Academic Decathlon team. He is involved in an Internship in IT. Athletically, Khader is a member of the BMHS Football team and the BMHS Boys Tennis team as Captain.
Outside of BMHS, he has earned over 250 services hours over the past four years. He currently is employed at his dad’s supermarket and mainly focuses on school. His interest is in engineering.
He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Computer Software Engineering and Computer Science.
Jaedyn WendtJaedyn Wendt is the daughter of James and Amy Wendt.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English, Business and Mathematics. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society. Jaedyn is currently the Treasurer for both the Senior Class and the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Student Senate, French Club, Science Explorers Club and Link Crew. As a Freshman, she played on the BMHS Girls Volleyball Team.
Outside of BMHS, she runs her own small business, “Jaedyn’s Loom Creations” where she had the opportunity to participate in the Kauffman’s Farmers Market and the Milton Community Days. She enjoys reading and volunteers at Cunningham Intermediate School.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to major in Psychology and Early Childhood. She would like to become a Pediatric Psychiatrist.
