Jehna Beeler and Elizabeth DeZwarte have been named Rotary Students of the Week for Turner High School
Jehna BeelerJehna Beeler is the daughter of Jesse and Leslie Beeler. She has been on high honor roll all four years of high school, and she currently is maintaining a 4.048 GPA.
Over the course of high school, she has taken three AP classes, AP US History her sophomore year, AP Government & Politics her junior year and is currently taking AP Statistics her senior year. She is a member of the National Honor Society plus several other clubs at Turner including Overdrive which is the school’s A Capella group, Belle Voci choir, prom committee, and Outdoor Pursuits. She had her ink drawing recently chosen to be displayed at the Beloit Art Center in an art show.
She was on the volleyball team for her freshman, junior and senior years, receiving varsity letters both junior and senior year. On top of academic and extracurricular activities, she also volunteers at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and really enjoys interacting with the animals as they await their forever homes. She is currently employed at Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint in downtown Beloit as a hostess, busser and cleaning attendant.
She plans to attend Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida in the fall, majoring in Exercise Science.
Elizabeth DeZwarteElizabeth DeZwarte is the daughter of Erin and Jason DeZwarte. She has been on High Honor Roll all four years of high school and a member of Beloit Turners National Honor Society for two years.
She has taken five AP classes since her sophomore year and received the AP Scholar award in 2022. She has been on the Turner volleyball team since her freshman year and is a baseball manager.
In her free time, she works at GRs and The Beloit Club and volunteers at Garden Prairie Intermediate and Rock Valley Chapel. She also participates in various events as a member of the Turner Student Council and the Environmental Club.
After graduation, she plans on attending Lipscomb University to pursue a degree in exercise physiology.