Amanda Rogacki and Grace Olmstead have been named the Rotary Students of the Week.
Amanda Rogacki is the daughter of Danielle and Chris Rogacki and is a Beloit Turner High School Senior. Amanda has been on the high honor roll all three years as well as last semester.
Amanda has been on the Turner Dance team since her Sophomore year, and they have gone to state three years in a row.
Amanda has taken AP US History, AP Calculus AB, and AP English.
Amanda currently works at Menards, but she also used to work at the shoe store called Journeys.
Amanda has been accepted and plans on going to UW Madison in the fall. She is planning on majoring in International Studies and doing a minor in Korean.
Grace Olmstead is the daughter of Jeremy and Heather Olmstead. She has earned high honor roll every semester of her high school career and has taken AP Chemistry, AP Calculus AB and AP Calculus BC classes.
Grace is a two sport athlete. She joined the Varsity softball team as a freshman and has received All Conference honors each year she has played. Grace has also been a member of the Varsity Golf team for two years, where this year she served as a team captain. Grace is a member of the Turner high school art club.
Outside of school, Grace plays softball for the Rock River Stix softball team in Fort Atkinson. She is a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she has volunteered as a Sunday school assistant teacher and was a member of the OSLC Drama Club. Grace has also volunteered at Premier Rehab and Wood’s Crossing Skilled Nursing, and she is employed part time at American Eagle Outfitters.
After high school, Grace plans on attending St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota where she is committed to play softball and will pursue a degree in elementary education.