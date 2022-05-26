Liliana Cardenas and Brionna Ramirez have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Liliana Cardenas is the daughter of Myrna and Victor Cardenas.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English, Math and Science. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society. She is a member of Beloit College Upward Bound.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Wind Ensemble and Environmental Club.
Outside of BMHS, she is a Canine Companion at the Humane Society in Janesville. Her most notable hobbies include fish-keeping and gardening.
She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the intent to major in Biology. She would like to pursue a career as a Veterinary Technician to fulfill her passion and dedication to helping animals.
Brionna Ramirez is the daughter of Tiffany Garcia and Christian Escobedo.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Social Studies, Physical Education and JROTC. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS JROTC earning awards for outstanding achievement, and the Certificate of Excellence. She is member of the JROTC Color Guard. She has also been a member of the French Club and Link Crew, Athletically she was a member of the BMHS Girls Track team her freshman year.
Outside of BMHS, she spends her time hanging out with friends, shopping, working and volunteering.
She will be attending Illinois State University to major in Social Work.