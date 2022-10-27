Aurora Miller and Britton Sala have been named Rotary Students of the Week.
Aurora Miller
Aurora Miller is the daughter Bradley and Chelsea Miller.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Social Studies-History and Science-Biology. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar. She has earned the National Hispanic Recognition and National Indigenous Recognition for College Board.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Academic Decathlon, the Increscent Student Newspaper and Student Senate. She is also a member of the BMHS Knightingales Dance Team.
Outside of BMHS, she enjoys competitive dance and photography,
She would like to attend the University of California-Los Angeles or the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Although her major is currently undecided she is interested in the Pre-Vet Track.
Britton Sala
Britton Sala is the son of Hektor and Uljana Sala.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Business, Science and English. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, he has been involved with Key Club, Athletically, he is a member of the BMHS Boys Soccer Team.
Outside of BMHS, he works at the Butterfly Club. He also enjoys playing soccer and hanging out with family and friends.
He is hoping to attend Trine University, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville or the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Business.
